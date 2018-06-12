

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot Inc. (HD) plans to spend $1.2 billion over the next five years to speed up delivery of goods to homes and job sites as the rise of online shopping resets consumer expectations, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The company will add 170 distribution facilities across the U.S. so that it can reach 90% of the U.S. population in one day or less, reportedly said Mark Holifield, the company's executive vice president of supply chain and product development. The new sites will include dozens of direct fulfillment centers for next-day or same-day delivery of commonly ordered products, as well as 100 local hubs where bulky items like patio furniture and appliances will be consolidated for direct shipment to customers.



