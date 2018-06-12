

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday amid cautious trades as the historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began in Singapore.



Investors are also looking ahead to key central bank meetings this week. While the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins later today, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will hold their meetings on Thursday and Friday respectively.



The Australian market is edging higher. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 1.90 points or 0.03 percent to 6,047.10, off a high of 6,054.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 1.20 points or 0.02 percent to 6,158.00. The Australian market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining 0.5 percent, Fortescue Metals is down almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent, despite iron ore prices inching higher.



Banking stocks are mostly lower. National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.8 percent, while Westpac is up 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Evolution Mining is rising 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is rising 0.3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is advancing 0.5 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.6 percent.



Virgin Australia's chief executive John Borghetti will leave his role in 2020 after a decade at the company. The airline's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



Wesfarmers has completed the sale of its loss-making Homebase hardware chain to UK-based turnaround specialist Hilco Capital and expects the sale to result in a loss of between GBP 200 million and GBP 230 million in its full-year results. The company's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Australia will release April figures for new home loans and May numbers for the business confidence survey from NAB.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7587, up from US$0.7577 on Friday.



The Japanese market is advancing following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 147.11 points or 0.65 percent to 22,951.15, off a high of 23,011.57 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is adding almost 2 percent, Canon is up 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Sony is down almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing 0.7 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging up less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Showa Shell is rising 3 percent, while Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Sony Financial are gaining almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Chiyoda, Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Hitachi Construction Machinery are down almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan climbed 0.6 percent on month in May. That topped expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from April following an upward revision from 0.1 percent.



Japan will also release April numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong are also higher, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday as traders looked ahead to the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated the U.S. is prepared to offer North Korea 'unique' security assurances in exchange for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



The Dow inched up 5.78 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,322.31, the Nasdaq rose 14.41 points or 0.2 percent to 7,659.93 and the S&P 500 edged up 2.97 points or 0.1 percent to 2,782.00.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices closed higher on Monday, after swinging between gains and losses. WTI crude added $0.36 or 0.6 percent to close at $66.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



