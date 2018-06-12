New Naming Convention and Design for Bureau Veritas' OneSource Suite

HONG KONG, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

~ Upgrade for the Industry Leading Online Supply Chain Quality Management Platform ~

Bureau Veritas has introduced a significant upgrade to its industry leading retail and consumer goods online supply chain quality management platform, OneSource Suite. The new changes include a new naming convention, clear mapping of modules across the value and supply chain and a common user interface across modules.

Bureau Veritas' OneSource web tool optimizes supply chain transparency for both buyers and suppliers through regulations and requirements management, online booking, supply chain quality and sustainability management and tools to enhance supply chain evaluation and optimization. OneSource continues to be enhanced to support clients throughout the ever more complex value and supply chains through 6 powerful OneSource modules.

Regulations - Stay ahead of changing regulations impacting consumer products in markets worldwide with an online database of regulations and standards.

Requirements - Enables clients to stay in control of brand quality and compliance requirements for all target markets.

Bookings - Reduce risk of data error and set-up online booking / request portal for inspections, audits and tests.

Orders - Flagship module assists clients manage complex supply chains to optimize and mitigate quality, safety, social and environmental risks.

Environment - Supply Chain Environment Risk Management Tool. Emission risk index by supplier. Substitute and eradicate hazardous chemicals.

Integration - Upload all test and inspection / audit results from all stakeholders into OneSource for total supply chain transparency.

Suppliers or trading companies use OneSource Orders to keep track of all their testing, inspection and audit performance and activity for all factories and across all their buyers or clients. OneSource Regulations keeps suppliers informed of changing regulations in their key markets whilst OneSource Requirements enables suppliers to stay informed of all their customers' testing and compliance requirements. The usage of OneSource Environment by apparel mills and factories displays the suppliers' environmental commitment to their clients' zero discharge compliance and risk management needs.

Retailers and Brands use Bureau Veritas' OneSource Suite to manage and optimize their supply chain brand, quality and risk management throughout the value chain:

Keeping up-to-date with regulatory requirements and aligning their compliance / test requirements with their supply chains via OneSource Regulations and Requirements;

Driving quality of data and speed efficiencies via OneSource Booking;

Leveraging country, product and supplier benchmarking data to drive supply chain performance speed and quality improvements via OneSource Orders;

Ensuring OneSource is the sole repository for quality management by integrating other third party reports and results into OneSource Orders via OneSource Integration; and

Increasing transparency in understanding and reducing discharge of hazardous chemicals via OneSource Environment.

Bureau Veritas' OneSource suite of services reflects their long history as a leading quality manager of choice to the world's brands and retailers providing technical and commercial decision support throughout the value and supply chain.

OneSource is managed by a global team of I.T. professionals located close to their clients in the United States, Turkey, India, and Hong Kong. This global team is focused on their industry leading Quality Management system, working diligently to address everyday questions and concerns, as well as advance the system to meet clients' changing needs.

OneSource is supported by an extensive network of 12,000 local specialists including engineers, inspectors and auditors across more than 40 countries, offering support to assist buyers and suppliers through training, guidance and continuous improvement.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index (Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI)

Website: http://www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspection, audit, certification and advisory services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products; wireless devices including mobile, telecom and smart payment devices; automotive equipment and connected vehicle devices; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: http://www.bureauveritas.com/cps