OSE Industries L.L.C. receives top auto industry IATF16949:2016 certification from TUV Rheinland Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OSE Industries L.L.C, a highly specialized aluminium extrusion producer based in Dubai, has taken its business to a new level after receiving one of auto industry's latest certifications - IATF16949 - from TUV Rheinland Middle East. The firm's range of high-quality alloy tubes and profiles are now being used by one of the world's most sophisticated electric car brands.

The new IATF 16949:2016 standard, which replaces the previous ISO/TS 16949 technical specification, defines the requirements of a quality management system for organizations operating in the automotive industry. Achieving the IATF certification positions OSE for success in this competitive industry sector.

"Innovation, premium quality and keeping up with the highest standards across the entire supply chain are crucial for any company seeking success in the global automotive industry. Management systems, certified according to IATF16949:2016, offer forward-looking enterprises like OSE a gateway to new markets and prestigious customers," said Mr. Andreas Höfer, Executive Vice President of TUV Rheinland India, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific during the ceremony to mark this achievement.

As a global leader in testing, inspection and certification with over 145 years of industry-proven experience, TUV Rheinland is adept at keeping customers abreast of the latest standards. That includes the new IATF16949:2016, which was developed by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) based on unprecedented levels of industry feedback and engagement with members of the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG).

"ISO/TS 16949, in recent times became one of the most widely used international standards in the automotive industry harmonizing the different assessment and certification systems in the global automotive supply chain. However, when IATF 16949:2016 was published by the IATF to supersede ISO/TS 16949, it redefined the requirements of quality management systems for businesses involved in the automotive industry. Certification by TUV Rheinland is a tremendous addition to our capabilities that will deliver massive benefits in the years to come," said Mr. Magdy Samoul, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Industries L.L.C.

About OSE Industries L.L.C

OSE Industries LLC was established in 2012 in Dubai.

It is a highly Sophisticated Aluminium Extrusion Company, Specializing in Multi Port Extruded, Battery Cooling, Serpentine Tubes.

Advanced Technology, Equipment's from reliable sources with experienced, Qualified Engineers and Technicians in this field are the added advantage, which allows them to provide high quality precision products with close tolerances.

Located Strategically near EGA - A well-known smelter who supply basic Raw material to OSE.

Their products specially MPE & Serpentine Tube are used for Automotive and Home Air Conditioning, supplying to customers in USA, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and take pride in being one of the three companies in the world providing MPE Tube for battery cooling in electric cars.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is nearly EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centres. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com