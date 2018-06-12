CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Corporation Announces Hardware Encryption Proof of Concept Completion

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure, data protection technology, today announced the completion of our proof of concept in hardware encryption.

CipherLoc announces that it has completed its first Proof of Principle/Concept (PoP) demonstration of its On-the-Fly (OTF) reprovisioning hardware Polymorphic Key Progression Algorithm (PKPA) circuit. A Senior Capstone Project team consisting of two electrical engineering and two software engineering students recently demonstrated the ability to transmit encrypted messages using a simplified PKPA algorithm to encrypted, transmit, and decrypt messages between two different boards and locations. Completion of the project demonstrates the capabilities of creating, maintaining, and reprovisioning OTF to create a PKPA encryption and decryption communication stream between two computers. Further, it also demonstrates the capability of creating an OTP in the same circuitry, resulting in infinite length PKPAs in hardware.

Completion of the project allows a user of low cost means to be able to use an OTP without the expense that was previously required to implement an OTP. Further, using hardware as the base for the OTP ensures that the encryption is quick and relatively cheap. Research and implementation are continuing on the project and engineering is set to begin shortly on a commercial product.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

