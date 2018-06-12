Vivet Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies for rare, inherited metabolic diseases today announced the appointment of Eduardo Bravo as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Eduardo Bravo takes over from Dr. Florent Gros who served as Chairman since the creation of Vivet Therapeutics.

With more than twenty-five years' experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Eduardo Bravo has a strong track record in leading international biotech and pharmaceutical organizations. As CEO of TiGenix since May 2011, he successfully developed the company through several financing rounds, led its IPO on NASDAQ, and secured EMA approval of its lead asset. Prior to joining TiGenix's predecessor, Cellerix, in 2005, he held several senior management positions at Sanofi-Aventis and SmithKline Beecham. Mr. Bravo holds a degree in Business Administration and an MBA (INSEAD). He is President of the EBE (European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises) Board of Directors and member of the Executive Committee of ARM (Alliance for Regenerative Medicine).

Commenting on his appointment, Eduardo Bravo stated, "I am very excited to join Vivet, a very promising biotech company committed to making a significant difference for patients with rare metabolic diseases. Vivet's world-class team combined with outstanding science in gene therapy will help make innovative treatments available to patients and change the treatment paradigm for those diseases

Dr. Jean-Philippe Combal, CEO of Vivet and Dr. Florent Gros, former Chairman of the Board added: "We are pleased that Eduardo Bravo is joining us. His solid experience in the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology with successful programs and partnerships will be instrumental in guiding Vivet's strategy in the gene therapy field

Dr. Jean-Philippe Combal concluded that "with the appointment of Eduardo to our Board of Directors, I am very confident that we have a Board with the experience and skills set to help accelerate the growth and development of Vivet as we continue to advance our gene therapy programs

For more information, visit www.vivet-therapeutics.com.

About Vivet Therapeutics: Vivet Therapeutics is a gene therapy biotech company with headquarters in Paris, France, dedicated to the research, development and future commercialization of gene therapy products for inherited liver disorders with high medical need. VTX-801, Vivet's lead gene therapy program, targets Wilson's Disease and the company also has four additional gene therapy programs under preclinical development. In addition, Vivet is working on new technologies to address key challenges of AAV-based gene therapy products related to sustainable expression in young patients and immunomodulation for potential retreatment.

