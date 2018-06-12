Nokia successfully completes 5G New Radio data call with 4G and 5G dual connectivity in China

Dual connectivity will allow operators to leverage existing 4G deployments for fast creation of 5G coverage and services

Data call uses 3GPP-compliant 5G NR system over-the-air on 3.5 GHz frequency band and LTE on 2.1 GHz frequency band

Key milestone in verification of sub-6 GHz frequency bands for wide-area coverage to support key 5G use cases, conducted as part of MIIT 5G Technology R&D trial in China

Call conducted using Nokia AirScale, AirFrame, Cloud Packet Core and home subscriber services interworking with 5G user equipment (UE) simulator provided by PRISMA Telecom Testing

12 June, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has successfully completed an end-to-end 5G New Radio (5G NR) data call as part of a Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) 5G Technology R&D trial. The 3GPP-compliant dual connectivity call was conducted using a 5G NR system over-the-air on the 3.5GHz frequency band and LTE in the 2.1 GHz frequency band, supported by a 5G user equipment simulator provided by PRISMA Telecom Testing

For existing 4G operators, dual connectivity will allow them to more rapidly create 5G coverage and services by connecting 5G NR to a 4G radio that is connected to an existing Cloud Packet Core. The successful 5G NR data call is an important step toward the verification of 5G in the sub-6 GHz frequency bands, which is required for wide-area coverage and massive IoT connectivity, in preparation for commercial deployment in China in 2020.

China, the world's most populous country, will be one of the first adopters of 5G and a leader in the technology, which will deliver new possibilities for consumers and industries alike. For example, consumer entertainment will be enhanced by super-fast downloads of HD videos in seconds, and new virtual reality experiences will be made possible. 5G will also enable connectivity for billions of IoT devices, driving new levels of automation and the ability to leverage artificial intelligence to transform industries and economies.

The end-to-end data call used the Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN, Nokia AirScale baseband unit, Nokia 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna, Nokia Cloud Packet Core and Nokia home subscriber service together with a 5G end user equipment simulator provided by PRISMA Telecom Testing. The Nokia AirFrame data center solution was used to control the Cloud RAN. Nokia will continue to work with MIIT through 2018 trialing 5G in the 4.9 GHz frequency bands.

Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "We are pleased to showcase our end-to-end capabilities in 5G in this successful call and trial with MIIT. Nokia is ready to support dual connectivity with the AirScale radio access portfolio as it is upgradeable via software to 5G and provides single RAN support for 4G, 4.5G Pro and 4.9G as well as legacy technologies. As a result we can help our customers meet their early 5G deployment schedules and initial coverage demands."

Enrico Bendinelli, President of PRISMA Telecom Testing, said: "We are excited about this successful collaboration with Nokia, which lays a fundamental stepping stone in the evolution of 5G. PRISMA Telecom Testing is a key global player in the Radio Access Network testing arena, capable of supporting all 3GPP mobile technologies. With our activities currently spanning from R&D to technology integration and field trials we support our customers through all development stages of the new 5G standard."

About the Trial

Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airscale-cloud-ran)

Nokia AirScale baseband unit (https://networks.nokia.com/products/airscale-base-station)

Nokia 5G 64 Trx Massive MIMO (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/massive-mimo)

Nokia Cloud Packet Core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core)

Nokia AirFrame data center solution (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airframe-data-center-solution)

Nokia home subscriber service

PRISMA Telecom Testing 5G User equipment simulator (http://www.prismatelecomtesting.com/products/multiterminal-simulator-over-the-radio-cpri/5g-nr/)

Resources

Web Page: Nokia 5G Future X (https://networks.nokia.com/5g/5g-future-x)

Web Page: Nokia AirScale Radio Access (https://networks.nokia.com/products/airscale-radio-access)

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

