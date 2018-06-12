

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased in April after falling in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index climbed 1.4 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in March.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for information and communications, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, living and amusement-related services, retail trade and wholesale trade, goods rental and leasing, medical, health care and welfare.



Meanwhile, activity was down for transport and postal activities, business-related services and real estate.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose 1.4 percent in April, following a 0.9 percent gain in the prior month.



