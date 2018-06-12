Exclusive distribution of Safe Orthopaedics' spine technologies on the €400 million Japanese market

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specialized in the design and marketing of single-use implants and new generation of instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fractures, announces today an exclusive commercialization and distribution rights agreement with KiSCO Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices, on the Japanese market. KiSCO conducts its orthopedic activities in spinal and trauma fields, especially the hip.

Through this partnership, KiSCO aims to ramp up its market share by introducing Safe Orthopaedics' products. The agreement includes milestone payment in cash upon the receipt of approval for SteriSpine products on the Japanese market, which is expected in 2019, while investment from KiSCO in Safe Orthopaedics via a capital increase launched on the 12th of June.

"Partnering with KiSCO, the Spine and Trauma entity of Otsuka Medical Devices, will open the Japanese market for Safe Orthopaedics, the third largest Spine market in the world behind the United States and China, estimated to be worth €400 million. We are glad to collaborate with its experimented sales team and its large surgeon's network. By combining the knowhow of our two entities, we will continue to innovate and generate additional businesses both for Safe Orthopaedics and KiSCO,"said Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics.

About KiSCO Co.,Ltd

KiSCO Co., Ltd. was established in 1961 and became a member of the Otsuka group of companies in 2011. We are dedicated to the creation, development and sale of high-quality orthopedic medical devices. Our mission statement, "KiSCO-people creating innovative medical devices for better health world", harmonizes perfectly with that of Otsuka, our parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. which is the medical devices subsidiary of the Japanese listed Otsuka group, a global player on the nutrition and pharmaceuticals markets with approximately 46,000 employees worldwide. With strengths in the orthopedic field at our core, we work daily on challenges to satisfy medical professionals and improve patients' quality of life.

KiSCO Co., Ltd.: https://www.kisco.jp/

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.: http://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fracture. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, any place. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpine Kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 37 employees.

For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com

