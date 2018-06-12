Invitation to the Media- and Analysts' Breakfast Meeting of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

Steinhausen, June 12, 2018

Ladies and Gentlemen

We kindly invite you to the Media- and Analysts' Breakfast Meeting of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, where we will inform you about the financial results of the fiscal year 2017/18.

The event will take place on:

Thursday, June 28, 2018, 08.45 am until 10.00 am

at the Widder Hotel, Rennweg 1 (Widder Saal), 8001 Zurich

May we ask you to return the registration form by Monday, June 25, 2018 by e-mail to klaudia.zunar@konsulenten.ch.

Kind regards

CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG

Valeria Gavazzi Anthony M. Goldstein

Chairman Chief Financial Officer