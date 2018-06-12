Moutai delegation visits the Consulate-General of China in Auckland

The delegation was led by deputy general manager of Moutai Group and chairman of Moutai's subsidiary Xijiu Zhang Deqin

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, deputy general manager of Moutai Group and chairman of Moutai's subsidiary Xijiu Zhang Deqin led the Moutai@Australia delegation during its visit to the Consulate-General of China in Auckland. Chinese Consul General in Auckland Xu Erwen met the delegation and engaged in discussions with Mr. Zhang.

Mr. Zhang first gave a presentation on the development of Moutai to Ms. Xu, and expressed his gratitude to the Consulate-General and other overseas agencies for the immense support and help they have given to Moutai's global expansion.

Mr. Zhang said, "WPP, the world's largest communications group, and Kantar Millward Brown recently released the 2018 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking. Moutai moved up 30 places to 34th place in the ranking, with the valuation of the brand increasing by 89% to US$32.113 billion. The firm also ranked third in terms of rate of growth in the valuation. With the improvement in China's overall strength, Moutai has increased its brand awareness in international markets. This year, Moutai's sales in Australia and New Zealand are expected to pass the US$10 million mark. We are promoting not only Moutai, but also Chinese culture."

"As a business conglomerate, Moutai contributed roughly 27 billion yuan (approx. US$4.2 billion) to our national treasury in the form of taxes last year. With the philosophy of "Big Brand, Big Responsibility" as the core of its commitment to social responsibility, the group has invested about 9 billion yuan (approx. US$1.4 billion) in public welfare and charitable projects, providing precision-driven support for those less advantaged, as well as programs that advocate environmental protection and education, support agricultural development and improve the transport infrastructure since the beginning of the 12th five-year plan period, from 2011 to 2015. Of those, 2.5 billion yuan (approx. US$400 million) were invested in public welfare, 1 billion yuan (approx. US$150 million) in environmental protection programs that have directly contributed to the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs, 2 billion yuan (approx. US$315 million) in building Zunyi Maotai Airport, 2 billion yuan in establishing Moutai Institute as well as in raising the per kilogram purchase price of sorghum from 7.2 yuan (approx. US$1.1) to 8.2 yuan (approx. US$1.3) with the aim of benefiting farmers. Since 2011, Moutai has paid 110 billion yuan (approx. US$17 billion) in taxes. These efforts have helped the group establish an extensive public welfare ecosystem."

After the presentation by Mr. Zhang, Ms. Xu said, "Moutai is one of the leading brands in China and one of the most visible brands in the international liquor market. If all Chinese brands make continuous progress like Moutai, they will further expand their presence across the world."

"Moutai plays a key role in China's diplomatic activities. Moutai is always highly praised when foreign dignitaries are treated to the liquor at dinners. The promotional event being held in Australia and New Zealand happens to coincide with the celebration of a new chapter in the relationship between China and New Zealand. As we look forward, we fully expect New Zealand to serve as an important international hub connecting us to North and South America. The expanded role for New Zealand demonstrates how the country is a market boasting huge potential for Moutai and will serve as a key platform for the group to further expand into international markets."

Ms. Xu concluded, "In addition to promoting regional economic growth, we are highly impressed with the great efforts Moutai has made in supporting poverty alleviation and advocating ecological and environmental protection. I believe that a brighter future lies in store for Moutai!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703737/Moutai_Group_Moutai_Australia_delegation.jpg