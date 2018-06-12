eLichens, a leading designer of patented gas sensors and the first comprehensive air quality analysis and prediction platform today announced the appointment of Gilles Delfassy as the new chairman of the board.

Mr. Delfassy is a highly-respected expert in the semiconductor and mobile/wireless industries. He spent the vast majority of his career with Texas Instruments (TI), where he was the driving force behind its wireless initiative, creating and building the world's largest wireless semiconductor business, helping to shape the industry. Since his retirement from TI in 2007, Mr. Delfassy has held the position of chief executive officer of ST-Ericsson and has served as a board director and chairman at several public and private companies in the United States and Europe.

I am delighted to see Gilles, who has advised the company from its inception, become the new chairman of our board," said Wahid Issa, chief executive officer of eLichens. "His deep experience in our industry and in guiding high-tech startup companies such as eLichens to successful outcomes will greatly contribute in our ability to achieve our goals, namely to reinforce our innovation capabilities, grow our customer relationships and provide a unique and leading product offering to the market."

"I have been excited with the prospects of eLichens from the time it started," said Gilles Delfassy. "In my career I have rarely seen a technology with so many applications that have the potential to change the world and managed by people who I have worked with closely for many years. I am pleased to step up now and directly contribute as the chairman of the board."

About eLichens

Created in December 2014, eLichens is a start-up with a mission to help individuals digitize their environment. The company relies on a portfolio of patents, know-how and skills which enable it to develop and market complete sensor and data services solutions to address the industrial, smart home, smart city and consumer markets.

eLichens has its headquarters in Grenoble and offices in California

