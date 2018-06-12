Regulatory News:

GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE (Paris:GET)

May-18 May-17 Change Jan-May

2018 Jan-May

2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 143,924 141,646 +2% 703,116 681,763 +3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 230,724 212,930 +8% 950,393 934,690 +2%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

With 143,924 trucks transported in May 2018, Le Shuttle Freight recorded the best May in its history with traffic growth of 2% compared to May 2017. Since 1 January 2018, truck traffic is up by 3% and with more than 703,000 trucks transported, a new record has been set for the first five months of the year.

Le Shuttle passenger traffic in May increased 8% compared to May 2017 with 230,724 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January 2018, more than 950,000 passenger vehicles have crossed with Le Shuttle.

The traffic figures for the month of June will be published on Wednesday 11 July 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006209/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe, 44 (0) 1303 284491

press@getlinkgroup.com

or

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves, +33(0)1 4098 0467

or

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille, +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

or

Michael Schuller, +44 (0) 1303 288749

Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com