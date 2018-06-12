Regulatory News:
GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE (Paris:GET)
|May-18
|May-17
|Change
|
Jan-May
|
Jan-May
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|143,924
|141,646
|+2%
|703,116
|681,763
|+3%
|Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|230,724
|212,930
|+8%
|950,393
|934,690
|+2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
With 143,924 trucks transported in May 2018, Le Shuttle Freight recorded the best May in its history with traffic growth of 2% compared to May 2017. Since 1 January 2018, truck traffic is up by 3% and with more than 703,000 trucks transported, a new record has been set for the first five months of the year.
Le Shuttle passenger traffic in May increased 8% compared to May 2017 with 230,724 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January 2018, more than 950,000 passenger vehicles have crossed with Le Shuttle.
The traffic figures for the month of June will be published on Wednesday 11 July 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006209/en/
Contacts:
Getlink
For UK media enquiries
John Keefe, 44 (0) 1303 284491
press@getlinkgroup.com
or
For other media enquiries
Anne-Laure Desclèves, +33(0)1 4098 0467
or
For investor enquiries
Jean-Baptiste Roussille, +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
or
Michael Schuller, +44 (0) 1303 288749
Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com