New FiberCableStream from Teamly Digital uses MaxLinear MoCA 2.5 technology to enable multi-gigabit broadband services over existing coax access networks.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced its MoCA 2.5 networking ICs were selected by Teamly Digital, Paris, France, for its new FiberCableStream cable micronode.

FiberCableStream addresses a key dilemma of every cable MSO, justifying the extremely high cost of "last meter" hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network upgrades to enable fiber to the building (FTTB) or fiber to the home (FTTH).

These "last meter" network upgrades are extremely difficult to cost-justify as the expense of construction and installation is not distributed across hundreds or thousands of users but rather a single user or best case low tens of customers. Designed specifically to deliver ultra-broadband services utilizing the existing HFC plant, FiberCableStream enables new multi-gigabit capacity while co-existing with legacy cable, satellite and terrestrial networks on the same coaxial cable.

FiberCableStream is a novel implementation of a micronode that combines a passive fiber optic architecture serving as the transition point from the passive optical network (PON) to the "last meter" coaxial network. Up to eight MxL371x MoCA 2.5 networking ICs are integrated into a FiberCableStream and serve individual client devices or coax network units (CNU) that leverage MaxLinear MxL371x networking ICs to deliver multi-gigabit speed services to the individual subscriber.

The FiberCableStream micronode allows cable operators to leverage current DOCSIS technology while offering competitive high-speed data services as they transition to DOCSIS Full Duplex technology. A key benefit of FiberCableStream Micronodes is power savings compared to alternative solutions which enables them to be reverse powered over coax by the CNU installed at each customer premise.

FiberCableStream is easy to install, operate and maintain. The systems are designed to comply with DOCSIS provisioning, ensuring simple installation and transparent maintenance very similar to existing DOCSIS solutions. The fiber deep termination eliminates ingress funneling, laser clipping, CTB, CSO, CPD, micro reflections or any upstream RF network impairments. FiberCableStream is based on standardized technologies, including PON, MoCA 2.5, DOCSIS/CCAP and RF overlay that allow it to maintain end-to-end quality of service (QoS).

"Cable operators will benefit from a cost competitive, flexible and operationally transparent gigabit broadband delivery system that can be deployed quickly over existing networks without any impact to legacy DOCSIS and QAM video services. Our implementation can be provisioned as a standard DOCSIS device and enables scalable, selective network upgrades," said Olivier Papy, General Manager and CTO of Teamly Data.

Added Vincent Pirson, Senior Vice President New Access Technology of Teamly Digital: "MaxLinear's MoCA 2.5 technology is key to solving a crucial part of the challenge, which is getting gigabit bandwidth from the existing coax infrastructure."

"Ultra-broadband access networks open up new service options for cable operators, making it imperative to build out networks as quickly as possible. MoCA 2.5 is a proven technology that is delivering gigabit-speed data services today making it a great choice for these operators," said Will Torgerson, Vice President General Manager of the Broadband Group. "Market innovators like Teamly Digital are providing tangible solutions to bandwidth constraints and cost challenges faced by MSOs. We look forward to being part of this exciting development utilizing our MoCA 2.5 technology."

MxL3710 and MxL3711 Technical Features

Both the MxL3710 and MxL3711 utilize MaxLinear's patented Full-Spectrum Capture (FSC) technology that can simultaneously digitize up to 1.4GHz of spectrum (between 400MHz and 1700MHz), eliminating discrete components required for frequency conversion. Each product features fully digital channel selection and signal processing chain as well as MoCA network processor and three-port, layer-two switch between its interfaces.

The MxL3710 features two SGMII high-speed interfaces while MxL3711 supports one SGMII and one PCIe. Both products exceed strict performance requirements defined by the MoCA 2.5 standard. Having this additional performance margin enables customers to significantly reduce the overall implementation cost and provide more reliable service over a larger installation area.

MaxLinear MoCA 2.5 ICs come complete with a suite of diagnostic software functions that provide detailed visibility into radio frequency (RF) and networking specific parameters. Most notable is the spectrum analyzer feature that enables unique installation and remote diagnostic tools, reducing truck rolls, improving installation quality and improving overall network performance with proactive network management tools.

On Display at ANGACOM

Teamly Digital will display and demonstrate the FiberCableStream from its suite in the Dorint Hotel, during the ANGACOM conference which runs June 12-14, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. For more information or to sign up for a demo, please contact cablestream@td-tcl.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to Teamly Digital's selection of MaxLinear's MoCA 2.5 technology networking ICs for its new FiberCableStream cable micronode. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent we will realize revenues from our relationship with Teamly Digital. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry; the ability of our customers, including Teamly Digital, to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006309/en/

Contacts:

MaxLinear Inc. Press Contact:

David Rodewald, +1 805-494-9508

The David James Agency LLC

david@davidjamesagency.com

or

MaxLinear Inc. Corporate Contact:

Will Torgerson, +1 760-692-0711

Vice President General Manager of the Broadband Group

wtorgerson@maxlinear.com