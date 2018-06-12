Manchester City Secures Global Partnership With AvaTrade

DUBLIN, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After being Manchester City ' s Regional Partner for China , Asia and Latin America , AvaTrade and City agree on a new global multi-year partnership

Leading online trading broker expands its role as the Club's Online Trading Partner

English Premier League football club Manchester City has announced a new multi-year partnership with AvaTrade to become the Club's Global Official Online Trading Partner. This new deal is an expansion of AvaTrade's previous role as City's regional partner in China, Asia and Latin America.

AvaTrade is a leading online broker, whose client base spans the globe. The company is revolutionising the online trading industry by providing an innovative, user-oriented trading environment built on the most advanced platforms.

Through this partnership, AvaTrade offers its worldwide customers as well as its business partners exclusive City-related promotions, prizes and VIP trips to the Club's Etihad Stadium in Manchester, providing 'money can't buy' experiences.

Damian Willoughby, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at City Football Group, said: "We are delighted to announce this new partnership with AvaTrade and extend our relationship together. We have been impressed with AvaTrade's commitment to innovation and leading the way in its industry - values that we share as Manchester City. We are excited to continue our relationship with AvaTrade and help engage with more City fans across the globe."

Dáire Ferguson, AvaTrade CEO observes: "As one of the most regulated and trusted brokers in the industry - AvaTrade's global partnership with Manchester City is an important step towards making trading accessible for everyone all over the planet. It's vital that every single football fan and investor worldwide will know that there is no limit to what they can achieve if they set their minds to it. We provide our clients with the best possible technology, tools, systems and training; and they, in turn, have the ability to turn this knowledge into financial success on our trading platforms."

With 16 offices around the world and headquarters in Dublin Ireland, AvaTrade operates under six globally regulated bodies across the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa, BVI & Middle East. The broker's first and foremost commitment is to empower people to invest and trade with confidence, in an innovative and reliable environment; supported by best-in-class technology, customer services and uncompromising integrity.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, four League Championship titles, including three Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018), and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of eight teams comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit http://www.mancity.com

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies and vanilla options. AvaTrade customers enjoy access to multiple cutting-edge trading platforms, on-the-go trading with the innovative AvaTradeGO mobile app, dedicated account managers and a 24/5 live customer service in 14 languages. AvaTrade accommodates traders of all levels, and further ensures secure trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts.

Find out more about AvaTrade at http://www.avatrade.com

