ACACIA MINING PLC - Fatality at North Mara

Fatality at North Mara

Acacia regrets to announce a fatal accident involving an operator for one of our contractors at North Mara. Sadock Crispin Tindahinile passed away as a result of an accident which involved a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit. The incident occurred at approximately 8.45 a.m. on 11 June 2018. There were no other injuries reported. Investigations into the incident are underway and all relevant authorities have been informed.

Peter Geleta, Acacia's Interim Chief Executive Officer, and the Acacia team express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

