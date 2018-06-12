sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 12.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 Ticker-Symbol: 33A 
12.06.2018 | 08:04
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - Fatality at North Mara

PR Newswire

London, June 11

12 June 2018

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Fatality at North Mara

Acacia regrets to announce a fatal accident involving an operator for one of our contractors at North Mara. Sadock Crispin Tindahinile passed away as a result of an accident which involved a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit. The incident occurred at approximately 8.45 a.m. on 11 June 2018. There were no other injuries reported. Investigations into the incident are underway and all relevant authorities have been informed.

Peter Geleta, Acacia's Interim Chief Executive Officer, and the Acacia team express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: http://www.acaciamining.com/ or contact:

Acacia Mining plc+44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Giles Blackham, Head of Investor Relations

Camarco+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis


© 2018 PR Newswire