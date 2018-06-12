KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release
Brussels, 12-06-2018 - before trading hours
Update regarding the share buyback programme
Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 04-06-2018 and 08-06-2018, inclusive:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|04-06-2018
|84 790
|€ 5 769 468
|€ 68.04
|€ 67.56
|€ 68.46
|05-06-2018
|140 000
|€ 9 344 664
|€ 66.75
|€ 66.18
|€ 68.20
|06-06-2018
|71 000
|€ 4 689 010
|€ 66.04
|€ 65.52
|€ 66.74
|07-06-2018
|100 000
|€ 6 681 440
|€ 66.81
|€ 66.50
|€ 67.68
|08-06-2018
|40 000
|€ 2 648 116
|€ 66.20
|€ 65.74
|€ 66.46
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 1 383 790 on 08-06-2018.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back (https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back)
