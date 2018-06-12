Targovax Hosts Conference Call 12 June 2018

OSLO, Norway, 12 June 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing immune activating oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment resistant solid tumors, today hosts a conference call to give an update to its clinical development strategy.

For reference, please see the press release from 11 June 2018here.The conference call will include a presentation from the company and a Q&A session.

Date: Tuesday 12 June 2018

Time: 08:30 CET

Presenters: CEO Øystein Soug, CMO Magnus Jäderberg and CFO Erik Digman Wiklund

Presentation: 180611 Company update

Call-in numbers:

Norway: +47-2100-2610

Sweden: +46 (0)8-5033-6574

UK +44 (0)330-336-9105

US: +1-323-794-2423

International: +44 (0)330-336-9105

Access code: 9281577

Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead to complete your registration.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli

Investor Relations

Phone: +47-922-61-624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47-9300-1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44-20-3727-1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

About Targovax

Activating the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing immune activators to target hard to treat solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.

Targovax's primary product candidate, ONCOS-102, is a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus, used as potential multi-target, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccines. It has been engineered as an immune activator that selectively targets cancer cells. In phase I trials it has demonstrated immune activation at lesional level which was associated with clinical benefit. ONCOS-102's lead indication is mesothelioma where the virus is currently being developed in a phase II trial. A second trial, in advanced melanoma, is expected to produce important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients.

In addition, Targovax has a neo-antigen cancer vaccine under development targeting tumors that express mutated forms of RAS. Key proof of concept data for the TG platform from a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed encouraging overall survival. A next generation product candidate, TG02 is currently being combined with pembrolizumab in a phase I trial in colorectal cancer.

Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP, know-how, and have the potential to yield multiple product candidates.

