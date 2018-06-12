Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC Tern PLC: DA Launches KeyScaler SaaS 12-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST *12 June 2018* *Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") DA Launches KeyScaler SaaS * Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to note today's announcement from its portfolio company, Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% holding. DA has launched its new Software as a Service ("SaaS") delivery model for its IoT security platform KeyScaler. KeyScaler as a Service ("KSaaS") is designed for a variety of IoT service providers and manufacturers who want an easier and de-risked way to deliver best-in-class security and access management solutions for enterprises within the IoT industry. KSaaS is connected through application programme interfacing ("APIs"), allowing faster integration with KeyScaler functionality. It has a range of benefits, providing customers and partners with access to the latest KeyScaler updates in a timely manner. KSaaS also allows partners to leverage their own branded portal and benefit from integrated support, reduced infrastructure costs and to avoid the use of development and operations resources. DA already has a number of partners and customers who are in the process of integrating with KSaaS to provide a higher level of device and data security. As an expert in IoT security, DA continues to develop its technology, enabling partners and customers to focus on their core business without worrying about security. *Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said:* "The launch of a SaaS delivery model is the next step in Device Authority's go to market evolution. KSaaS provides a frictionless method for their partners to provide customers with an easy to adopt commercial offering to sell to their clients. It is a great demonstration of how DA is continuing to develop its technology to meet the needs of the large and growing IoT market." _This is a non-regulatory announcement_ *Enquiries* +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Redleaf Communications| |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Redleaf Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | |Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman| | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 694401 12-Jun-2018

