

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Eli Lilly and Company announced they are discontinuing the global Phase III clinical trials of lanabecestat, an oral beta secretase cleaving enzyme (BACE) inhibitor, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The decision is based on recommendations by an independent data monitoring committee. The committee concluded that both the AMARANTH trial, in early Alzheimer's disease, and the DAYBREAK-ALZ trial, in mild Alzheimer's disease dementia, were not likely to meet their primary endpoints upon completion.



The AstraZeneca and Lilly BACE alliance for lanabecestat remains in place and the companies will now work with the clinical trial sites involved to implement the discontinuations.



AstraZeneca said the discontinuation of the lanabecestat Phase III clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease is not expected to have a material impact on the company's financial guidance for 2018, which therefore remains unchanged.



