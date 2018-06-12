

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Jakob Stausholm to succeed Chris Lynch as chief financial officer.



Stausholm, who recently stepped down as Group Chief Financial Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk, will join Rio Tinto as an executive director on September 3 and take over as chief financial officer on the same day.



Lynch will stand down from the Rio Tinto board on September 3 and, as previously announced, will retire from Rio Tinto on September 30.



Stausholm has over 20 years' experience working in senior finance roles in Europe, Latin America and Asia. He was Group CFO and an executive director of A.P. Moeller - Maersk A/S and Chief Financial, Strategy & Transformation Officer for the Transport & Logistics division from December 2016 until March 2018, having joined the Maersk Group in 2012.



From 2008 to 2011 he was Group CFO of the global facility services provider ISS A/S. He spent over 19 years with Royal Dutch Shell in numerous finance positions.



Lynch joined the Rio Tinto board in September 2011 and was appointed chief financial officer in April 2013.



