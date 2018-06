LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) announced that Rachel Osborne is leaving her post as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Board, effective 11 June 2018. The Group said it will now commence a search for her successor.



The Board of Domino's Pizza reiterated its outlook, and the confidence in the company's performance in 2018 and beyond.



