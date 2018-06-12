

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc. (BATS.L), in its first half pre-close trading update 2018, said that its business continues to perform well and trading is in line with its expectations. Adjusted revenue and profit growth, on a representative basis, is expected to be skewed to the second half.



The company expects full year global industry volume to be down around 3.5%. It expects its market share to continue to grow strongly, driven by the GDBs.



In the US, the company anticipates a good performance on a representative basis, after adjusting for the one-off comparative impact on revenue from the disposal of stock related to the Natural American Spirit transaction. Lower US industry volume, principally in the first-quarter, is expected to impact revenue in the first half. Share in the first half is expected to be stable following strong growth at the end of last year.



The Group remains on track for another good year of adjusted constant currency earnings growth, on a representative basis, with the benefit of the US tax reform helping to fund significantly increased investment in Next Generation Products or NGPs.



As previously stated, by the end of 2018 its objective is to more than double revenue from NGPs to substantially more than 1 billion pounds.



If exchange rates stayed unchanged for the remainder of the year, there would be an adverse translational impact on operating profit, on a representative basis of 8% for the first half and 6% for the full year.



Good adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth, is expected to be impacted by a significant currency translation headwind of around 9% for the first half and 6% for the full year, assuming exchange rates remain unchanged for the remainder of the year.



