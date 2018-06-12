Wirecard Enters Into Cooperation With the Australian Federation of Travel Agents

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecardoffers payment processing and acquiring for 1,400 travel agents in Australia

The international expert for digital payment and internet technology, Wirecard, has entered into an agreement to become the newest payment partner of the Australian Federation of Travel Agent's (AFTA) Chargeback Scheme (ACS). AFTA represents the majority of travel agents Down Under, meaning these agents can now choose from different providers with whom they seek to partner with to access the protections offered by the ACS.

"Given our significant experience and footprint in the global travel market, partnering with AFTA marks a natural extension for us in the Australian travel industry. Being able to offer a beneficial solution to AFTA members and being one of the partners to participate in this innovative mutual fund solution, makes us proud," said Daniel Vukovac, General Manager of Wirecard in Australia.

"We are very happy to offer our agents the ability to choose the international technology group Wirecard where our members can access the products and services offered by Wirecard as well as being protected by ACS. Wirecard has extensive travel pedigree and our members will be able to offer new and innovative avenue on how to accept payment from their clients," explains Jayson Westbury CEO at AFTA.

AFTA representing more than 1,400 agents in Australia with business support and has now developed ACS. Operating as a merchant service provider, Wirecard is contracted to collect the ACS contributions on behalf of participating members. Furthermore, the expert for digital financial technology is integrated via mid office and global distribution systems (GDS) such as Amadeus and Sabre as an Acquirer in the systems of the agents chosen to work with Wirecard.

AFTA members can apply to be part of the Scheme via afta.com.au/acs

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on solutions in the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About theAustralian Federation of Travel Agents:

The Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA) is the peak body in Australia representing the retail travel industry. Founded in 1957, AFTA represents the majority of travel agents in Australia and includes all of the major travel agency groups. AFTA's role is to uphold the interests of members in matters relating to the operation of all travel agencies in Australia. In broad terms these issues are ones that are not addressed by agent chain or corporate entities on behalf of their members, and are ones that involve the industry as a whole.

