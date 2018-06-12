

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety, health and environmental technology group, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before taxation increased 9 percent to 171.9 million pounds from last year's 157.7 million pounds. Earnings per share climbed 19 percent to 40.69 pence from 34.25 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 213.7 million pounds, compared to 194.0 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 45.26 pence, compared to 40.21 pence last year.



Revenue for the year grew 12 percent to 1.08 billion pounds from prior year's 961.7 million pounds with growth in all regions. Revenue growth was 10% on an organic constant currency basis.



Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 8.97p per share, up from 8.38p last year. This makes total dividend per share of 14.68p for the full year, up 7%.



Looking ahead, Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said, 'Trading since the last financial year end has been positive, with order intake ahead of the order intake last year and revenue this year. We expect to continue to make progress in the coming year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX