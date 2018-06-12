

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway Plc. (BWY.L) said that it expects completions for the year ending 31 July 2018 to exceed those achieved last year by around 600 units. The forecast volume growth, together with the previously reported rise in the average selling price, which is expected to be in excess of 280,000 pounds and an anticipated operating margin of around 22%, should result in Bellway achieving another year of substantial earnings growth.



John Watson, Executive Chairman, said, 'For the full year, Bellway is on target to complete the sale of in excess of 10,000 homes for the first time in its history and in doing so, achieve another record year of earnings. Furthermore, we have invested a substantial amount in new land, laying the foundations for further growth, beyond this financial year.'



In addition, the value of the order book at 3 June is 7.8% ahead at 1.703 billion pounds and comprised 6,144 homes (4 June 2017 - 5,819 homes), of which 67% are contracted.



Since 1 February, notwithstanding the period of inclement weather in early March, the Group has achieved 233 reservations per week (2017 - 221 per week), an increase of 5.4% from an average of 251 active outlets (2017 - 235). Overall, customer confidence remains strong and the cancellation rate is low, at only 11% (2017 - 11%).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX