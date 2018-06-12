Production Associates and Fanview Choose Blackbird for Global eSports Event

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forbidden Technologies plc, the developer and seller of the Blackbird cloud video platform, has announced that Production Associates and Fanview have chosen Blackbird Forte for pre, live and post-event production at a major forthcoming global eSports event held in Los Angeles.

This month's event will see professional and celebrity players of one of the world's most popular computer games competing for charity in front of a live audience and hundreds of thousands more fans online. Premier live event company, Production Associates, has partnered with leading fan experience company, Fanview, to bring all the action to a global audience. The companies will use Blackbird Forte to rapidly clip content from multiple sources at the event and deliver it seamlessly across multiple online platforms and channels.

With a global audience of almost 400 million people, eSports is going through dramatic growth with the sector predicted to generate revenues of $905 million this year - up 38 percent from the previous year.

Production Associates CEO, Michael Thuney says: "At Production Associates we're always looking for innovative technologies that support distributed teams and give us the capability of publishing content as quickly as possible, Blackbird allows us to do this."

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough says: "We are very proud of this partnership with Production Associates and Fanview. Following previous partnerships established in the US, Blackbird is now building a strong reputation in the world of eSports and this very high profile event is a huge endorsement of the power and trust in the Blackbird codec and the manipulation tools that Forte brings. As the sector grows we expect to see more and more adoption of Blackbird into eSports infrastructure".

Fanview Founder, Jim Irving, says: "We're delighted to be working with our partners PA on an exciting project and support the adoption of Blackbird to ensure that it meets the demands of this complex project."

About Fanview

Fanview was born from a passion to design, develop and evolve the most compelling and engaging fan experiences on the planet.

Our team boasts decades of experience in high-end broadcast and digital strategy, production and delivery.

We work with many of the world's biggest rights holders, sponsors and sports broadcasters, and we believe that our technology can help grow your audience.

We're currently working with our clients to deliver state-of-the-art graphics and cloud editing solutions. This technology really will change the way our clients produce their content and grow the value of their rights.

About Production Associates

Production Associates' parent company was founded in 1987 with $100.00 and a computer and within two years it was a million dollar a year business consulting on integrating the latest technology into live events and television.

As part of our nothing is impossible mantra, innovation is what drives PA. Experience is the key to innovation as many new ideas still rely on elementary physics and knowledge of what has been done before. What makes PA successful is imagination and collaboration and that's what makes the magic happen.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000. Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using our patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels, and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and results in much more effective monetisation.

To find out more about Blackbird Forte and Blackbird Ascent contact commercial@blackbird.video or visit www.blackbird.video

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc

