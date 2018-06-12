Rose Palhares at the 58th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

LISBON, Portugal and LUANDA, Angola, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Portuguese-Angolan fashion designer with the only showroom for global female celebrities.

Rose Palhares is the fashion designer in charge of the only space dedicated to fashion at the major event of international television. Set to take place in Monaco on June 15-19, the 58th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented actors and actresses associated with many of the most successful programs and series of global television channels.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704358/Rose_Palhares.jpg )



Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Festival has, for more than half a century, presented the very best of television from around the world. Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premier screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions.

Attending for the first time, Rose Palhares will present, at the 58th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, a collection of dresses for global female actresses of television networks who are nominees in each category.

Rose Palhares, General-Director and founder of the brand with her name, highlights: "The collection I have designed sees the independent, elegant, sophisticated and resistant Woman. Consequently, my garments must highlight such identity coherence through the lace, fabric print, organza and African fabrics."

Born in Angola and also holding the Portuguese nationality, Rose Palhares has a degree in fashion design from a university in Brazil, and has received many awards: Creator of the year at Moda Luanda (2017 and 2013), described by Vogue Italy (2016) as Most Interesting Designer. She was distinguished as Fashion Diva ofAngola (2017), International Designer of the Year at the Angola Fashion Week 2015, Woman of Merit by the GMA-Grupo das Mulheres Africanas (African Woman Group) and "one of five designers to follow closely in the years ahead" by Elle South Africa (2016).

Present in Portugal (Lisbon) and Angola (Luanda), the brand Rose Palhares features tailor-made fashion and ready-made clothing.

