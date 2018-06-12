GridGain Systems: In-Memory Computing Summit Announces Stellar Roster of Keynotes for Second Annual European Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems (https://www.gridgain.com/), provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced the keynote speakers for the second annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe (https://imcsummit.org/eu/), the premier In-Memory Computing (IMC) conference for computing experts from across Europe and Asia, taking place at the Park Plaza Victoria London, June 25-26, 2018. Speakers from ING Belgium, 451 Research, CG Consultancy, FSB Technology, ScaleOut Software, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and GridGain Systems will discuss how mature in-memory computing technologies are delivering the speed and scalability necessary for digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, Big Data and Fast Data use cases.



The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 is the only in-memory computing conference focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises in the financial services, software, fintech, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, travel, telecom and other major industries. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Keynote Speakers

Monday, June 25

Abe Kleinfeld, President & CEO, GridGain Systems - "In-Memory Computing - Unlocking the Digital Future" - 9:10 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

All companies, regardless of the industry they serve, are rapidly becoming software companies in their own right, creating a real-time digital twin that virtually models their physical world. The competitive advantage gained by early adopters promises to be transformational and will dramatically improve the market agility of these companies as we progress toward a digital world.

David Follen, Chapter Lead at ING Belgium - "Embracing the Service Consumption Shift in Banking" - 9:35 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Legacy banking systems are not tailored for the drastic shift in consumer habits and service consumption. This keynote will look at how ING uses in-memory computing platforms to ensure a smooth transition for its customers.

Sam Lawrence, Co-founder and CTO, FSB Technology (UK) Ltd. - "In-Memory Computing and Sports Betting" - 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Competition, innovation, regulation and improved data collection have grown the complexity of Sports Betting systems at an unprecedented rate. Coupled with a massive growth in transaction volumes, Sports Betting provides a great case study for considering the relationship between technological advance and business need. This presentation is a personal look at the technical challenges the industry has faced, the solutions implemented by FSB Tech, and some best guesses of likely crunch points in the future.

Tuesday, June 26

Alex McDonald, Director and Vice Chair at SNIA Europe - "Persistent Memory, NVM Programming Model, and NVDIMMs" - 9:10 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), its technical work, and its outreach initiatives are key contributors to an ecosystem driving system memory and storage into a single, unified "persistent memory" entity. Learn how the SNIA Non Volatile Memory Technical Work Group is delivering specifications describing the behavior of a common set of software interfaces that provide access to non volatile memory, and how hardware and OSes support persistent memory today.

Matt Aslett, Research Director, 451 Research - "In-Memory Computing: Accelerating the Data Behind Digital Business and the Customer Experience" - 9:35 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The need to engage more intelligently in real time during each transaction or interaction, whether it's to add personalization and recommend products or to help improve the overall customer experience across multiple channels, is driving the requirement for new infrastructure with much lower latency and much higher scalability. The solution that many companies have adopted is to move all the transactional and analytic data, and to collocate computing together in memory using in-memory computing technologies.

William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Chris Goodall, Director, CG Consultancy (UK) Limited, Sam Lawrence, Co-founder and CTO, FSB Technology (UK) Ltd, and Tim Wood, Head, HPC and Model Integration at ING Financial Markets - "In-Memory Computing Driving the Digital Enterprise: A Panel Discussion" - 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A panel of industry experts, including end users and vendors from ING, FSB Technology, CG Consultancy, GridGain Systems and Scaleout Software, will discuss the impact of in-memory computing on the digital enterprise.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas - ideas that power the new world and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org (https://imcsummit.org/) and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

