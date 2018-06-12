

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 34.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to a loss of 26.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 34.1 pence, compared to a loss of 44.7 pence. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations up 34.3% to 42.3 million pounds from 31.5 million pounds, an increase of 0.6% at constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 56.1 pence compared to 41.4 pence.



Fiscal year reported orders were up 5.0% to 313.0 million pounds from 298.0 million pounds, an increase of 5.8% at constant currency. Excluding orders from US Healthcare business, constant currency orders were up 8.9% against the previous period. Reported revenue was at 296.9 million pounds compared to 300.2 million pounds, previous year.



The Board has proposed to raise the final dividend to 9.6 pence, giving a full year dividend of 13.3 pence, an increase of 2.3%.



