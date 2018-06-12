London stocks are expected to start on the front foot after a seemingly successful US-North Korea summit in Singapore. The FTSE 100 was predicted to rise 17 points on Tuesday, according to City traders. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive" document confirming that North Korea will begin dismantling its nuclear capabilities "very quickly", the US president said at a ceremony that followed a morning of negotiations. Kim said "we are leaving the past behind us" as he said "the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...