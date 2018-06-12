Wall Street finished the first session of a busy week with moderate gains, ahead of a historic meeting between Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 0.02% at 25,322.31, the S&P 500 added 0.11% to 2,782.00 and the Nasdaq 100 was 0.22% higher at 7,168.48. "The markets took news that Donald Trump will be leaving Singapore a day early, meaning there's just 11 hours for some kind of nuclear ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...