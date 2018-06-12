Joint Commission International Launches New Quality and Patient Safety Advisory Service

Kathryn Leonhardt Named Principal Consultant of Quality and Safety Training

OAK BROOK, Illinois, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn Leonhardt, MD, MPH, CPPS, as principal consultant of JCI's newly expanded Quality and Safety Training program-a customized education program for health care professionals, including doctors, nurses and quality leaders. In this new role, she will serve as the first point of contact for current and prospective clients for all JCI regions.

Dr. Leonhardt joined JCI in 2016 as a physician consultant. Today, her work as a practice leader includes tailoring education and training programs based on an organization's own data to develop and implement quality programs that produce successful, sustainable results for patients and staff. She has more than 25 years of experience in health care administration, leadership and research in both the public and private health care settings.

Dr. Leonhardt is a board-certified preventive medicine physician and has researched infection prevention, patient and medication safety, and public health. She has held the positions of vice president of Clinical Quality, vice president of Patient Experience, and patient safety officer at a large, integrated health system in Wisconsin. There, she was responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of quality and patient safety programs.

As an expert in developing strategies for patient-centered care processes, education, clinician coaching and measurement, she is enabled to support new organizations and long-term clients in seeking accreditation.

Dr. Leonhardt said she is excited to build upon the earlier program's success and will rely on her experience in education training to help JCI clients.

"The need for global training for health care professionals continues to grow as health care evolves," Dr. Leonhardt said. "Advanced tools and methodology in improvement have enormous potential to impact patient safety and quality of care. I am honored to continue working with our diverse stakeholders through this unique curriculum that focuses on practical, effective results."

Marwa Zohdy, PhD, CJCP, vice president of Global Consulting Services for JCI said she is pleased to have Dr. Leonhardt in this new role.

"With Kathy's expertise in improvement, patient experience and education, we can help organizations stay at the forefront of health care quality and patient safety," Dr. Zohdy said.

With nearly 1,000 accredited organizations in 68 countries, Dr. Leonhardt is eager to assist these growing communities with improvement opportunities.

About Joint Commission International's Quality and Safety Training Program

Joint Commission International's (JCI's) newly expanded Quality and Safety Training program is a customized education program for health care professionals, including doctors, nurses and quality leaders. The program is taught by international experts in quality and accreditation using a variety of teaching approaches, including onsite presentations, group activities and quality improvement projects within a hospital. For more than five years, the program has trained more 800 participants with significant results. In 2018 JCI is updating and expanding the program to all international accredited facilities. This will create a more robust application for multiple settings.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more details.

