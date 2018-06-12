

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the ninth successive month in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 5.4 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 5.2 increase in April. The measure has been rising since January last year.



Prices of non-food products grew 7.8 percent annually in May and those of food products rose by 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in May.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent yearly and by 2.0 percent monthly in April.



