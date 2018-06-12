

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG(BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Tuesday that its vehicle sales for the month of May dropped 2.1 percent from last year to 204,041 units.



The results reflected the ongoing global ramp-up of BMW X3 production and volatility in China due to changes in import duties.



BMW brand sales fell 1.8 percent to 173,940 units and MINI sales dropped 4.4 percent to 29,767 units. BMW Motorrad sales fell 3 percent.



BMW group electrified vehicle sales, however, climbed 39.2 percent to 10,213 units.



BMW Group has sold more vehicles than ever before in the first five months of the year. Vehicle sales for the year-to-date period grew 1.6 percent to 1 million units.



Pieter Nota, BMW AG Management Board member responsible for Sales and Brand BMW, said, 'To have sold over a million cars by this point in the year is a real milestone...... In the second half of the year, the X3 will once again become fully available worldwide, bringing increased sales momentum in the third and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, sales of our electrified vehicles are growing really strongly, with customer deliveries up by over 40%.'



The BMW Group remains well on target to achieve its stated aim of selling over 140,000 electrified vehicles in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX