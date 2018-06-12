Eurozone growth slowdown in early 2018 is driven by declining export growth. Growth remains strong in Spain and Austria while decelerating in Germany, France and Italy. Higher energy prices cause a spike in Eurozone inflation at 1.9 % in May. ECB's Praet gave a lecture on interest rates and some signals about the upcoming ECB meeting for the attentive reader. Economic growth in the Eurozone decelerated in Q1 2018. Last week's release of the final GDP figures by Eurostat shows seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter (sa, q/q) real GDP growth of 0.4 % in the first quarter of 2018 after five consecutive quarters of 0.7 % quarter-on-quarter growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2017 (year-on-year), the Eurozone economy expanded by 2.5 % (y/y). Thus, economic growth in the...

