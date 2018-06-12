Third Bridge Expands Global Footprint With Second Office in the USA

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Bridge, a leading research firm serving investment companies, has expanded its global footprint with the opening of an office in Los Angeles.

Third Bridge established a presence in the US in 2010, when it launched its North American headquarters in New York City. The US team has since grown to over 200 people.

The opening of the company's Santa Monica location is a result of strong demand from US investment companies for Third Bridge's services. By establishing a base in LA, Third Bridge is able to both better serve its existing west coast clients and engage with new ones who are seeking access to high-quality information to support their private or public equity investment decisions.

"Our decision to expand our operations to California supports our growth strategy. We have built strong client relationships on the west coast and our new location represents an investment to serve them even better. We also see this as an opportunity to expand our coverage and bring Third Bridge's services to a broader audience," said Paul Carr, President at Third Bridge.

Spearheading the new office is an experienced team of Third Bridge veterans, a team which is expected to grow quickly before the end of the year.

The Los Angeles office became operational on 1 May.

