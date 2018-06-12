A team of scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has proposed a gold-based halide perovskite as a material for high efficiency solar cells, which it says could be both more stable and more environmentally friendly to produce than many existing perovskites which scientists are investigating to boost solar efficiency.Scientists from Korea's KAIST are proposing a new material, Cesium-gold-iodide, or Cs2Au2I6, as an active material in high efficiency thin film solar cells. The team's calculations, published in the paper 'Mixed valence perovskite Cs2Au2I6: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...