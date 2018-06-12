Cloud workforce leader to demonstrate disruptive approach for scaling AI talent and tools at 2018 AI Summit in London

CloudFactory, a global leader in cloud workforce solutions, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Reading, United Kingdom. Locating its global headquarters in the U.K. will strategically enable CloudFactory to better serve customers around the world while drawing on the region's growing pool of technology expertise and talent.

"There is rapid growth in the number of companies developing and delivering disruptive technologies in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) in the U.K. and globally," said Mark Sears, founder and CEO, CloudFactory. "That disruption requires innovators to scale talent, tools and training data so they can get innovative solutions to market fast. Locating our headquarters in the U.K. will provide a strategic global anchor to support our clients internationally as they work to deliver technology breakthroughs."

In addition to opening its global headquarters, CloudFactory today announced the appointment of Mark Heath to the role of Chief Technology Officer. Heath brings 30 years of experience leading development and product innovation across organizations ranging from startups and early-stage companies to large public, multinational corporations. He previously served as VP of engineering at Alfresco Software Ltd., leading the $100-million venture-backed company to deliver on its profitable growth objectives. He has also served as VP of Products for Citrix XenServer.

"Technology disruption is at the heart of CloudFactory's business, both in the workforce solutions they provide and the innovations their clients deliver," said Heath. "With AI evolving at a rapid pace and the amount of complex data processing needed to drive it forward, this is the perfect time to join a company enabling these game-changing advancements. I couldn't be more excited to join this growing team and look forward to helping capitalize on the possibilities for disruption ahead."

CloudFactory will be exhibiting at the AI Summit on June 13-14 in London, part of the broader 2018 London Tech Week festival. Company leaders, including Mark Sears and Mark Heath, will be at the event to showcase CloudFactory's technology and cloud workforce solutions, designed to help companies of all sizes get disruptive technology solutions to market fast. Mark Sears will speak at the Showcase Demo on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Stream S at the ExCel Centre. Attendees are invited to stop by CloudFactory's stand #232 to learn more.

As part of its participation in the AI Summit, CloudFactory is sponsoring the "Best AI Startup" category in the AIconics Awards. The ceremony, to be held at Kensington Palace on June 12, will celebrate the best in AI and innovation that is taking shape around the globe.

About CloudFactory

CloudFactory provides cloud workforce solutions to help companies of all sizes scale critical data processes and get disruptive technology to market fast. Our tech-forward, professionally managed solutions give companies a dedicated team of highly skilled data workers that complement their own teams and perform the tasks they don't have the capacity to handle. Headquartered in Reading, UK with a globally distributed workforce, we put disruption within reach. To learn more, visit www.cloudfactory.com.

