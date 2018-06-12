New look comes with mission to bring consumers and companies together to create ever-improving experiences

Trustpilot, the leading global independent review platform, today launched a new brand identity and announced plans for changes and upgrades to its platform after a year of research and collaboration with consumers and companies. The new logo, color palette, and other visual elements come on the heels of the company's revamped mission: To bring consumers and companies together to create ever-improving experiences for everyone.

"We live in the consumer era where influence has truly shifted from companies to consumers. Leading edge companies are innovating faster and creating greater brand affinity by embracing their customers' desire to shape and improve their world," said Peter Mühlmann, Trustpilot founder and CEO. "They can do this by collaborating with customers, inviting them all to share their experiences openly on our platform and then listening, responding, and improving in an ongoing way. Expect to see new products and features later this year that help facilitate this transparent process even more. All together, it's what I believe makes Trustpilot the world's most powerful review platform."

Trustpilot will remain a free platform open to everyone, and to satisfy its mission the company will roll out features and upgrades that bring greater transparency to how reviews are collected and managed. Trustpilot will also offer companies new features for improved customer engagement. Its 'Find Reviewer' tool, which lets companies and reviewers engage with one another more freely and directly, is now publicly available after a successful test that saw a 50 percent decrease in reported reviews due to verification/documentation issues.

Trustpilot's new brand and future direction will emphasize solving modern-day problems around trust in the age of an open Internet.

"The internet today is a very different beast from when Trustpilot launched a decade ago and when e-commerce was still in its infancy," said Glenn Manoff, Senior Vice President of Brand at Trustpilot. "Today, people expect incredible everyday experiences as a norm. And they expect to play a fundamental role in shaping and improving the brands they love. As a review platform that is open for every consumer and company to use and has market leading technology and systems to prevent manipulation and misuse, we are in a unique position to enable the collaboration that leads to better experiences, products, and businesses."

Since Trustpilot was founded in 2007, eCommerce has grown from being a $175 billion industry to projected sales of more than $4.5 trillion by 2021. With more than half of all adults routinely checking online reviews before making a purchasing decision, online reviews play a critical role for both consumers and companies.

