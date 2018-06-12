Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have signed a document that will see the denuclearisation of North Korea begin "very quickly", the US president announced. After a working lunch concluded a morning of negotiations in Singapore, the two leaders held a signing ceremony, with Mr Trump calling it a "comprehensive" agreement. Mr Kim said "we are leaving the past behind us" as he said "the world will see a major change". - Telegraph Pro-European Tory MPs handed Theresa May a stay of execution last night ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...