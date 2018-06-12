Halma, the safety product manufacturer, grew at double-digit rates last year and was confident that its updated growth strategy would allow further progress this year. Sales in the year to 31 March, with revenues rising 12% to £1.08bn topping the £1bn mark for the first time and beat the £1.05bn City analyst consensus thanks to growth across all its sectors. In the process safety unit revenues rose 11% and profits 8% to £185m and £43.4m; infrastructure safety revenues grew 11% and profit by ...

