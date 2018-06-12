Rio Tinto has appointed Jakob Stausholm to succeed Chris Lynch as its chief financial officer, it announced on Tuesday. The FTSE 100 company said Stausholm, who recently stepped down as group chief financial officer of A.P. Moller-Maersk, would join Rio Tinto as an executive director on 3 September and take over as chief financial officer on the same day. Lynch would stand down from the Rio Tinto board on 3 September and, as it had previously announced, would retire from the company on 30 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...