Domino's Pizza said on Tuesday that chief financial officer Rachel Osborne left the group a day earlier, as it reaffirmed its outlook for the year. The company will now begin the search for Osborne's successor and an announcement will be made in due course. Chairman Stephen Hemsley said: "We are grateful for Rachel's hard work and commitment in helping Domino's to continue its strong growth. We wish her every success for the future." Osborne said: "I've very much enjoyed my time at Domino's and ...

