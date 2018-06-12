FTSE 250 housebuilder Crest Nicholson posted a drop in half-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday as it warned that margins for the year would come in towards the lower end of its guidance range, squeezed by cost pressures. In the six months to 30 April, pre-tax profit slipped 2% to £74.8m while revenue was 13% higher at £473.8m. The company said it delivered strong growth in housing revenues and housing unit numbers, with open-market revenues up 16% and the number of private homes delivered up 11%. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...