British American Tobacco said it was trading in line with expectations but that profit would be affected by significant currency fluctuations. Earnings are showing good growth but if exchange rates remain unchanged there will be an 8% hit to operating profit in the first half and 6% for the full year, BAT said in a trading update. The cigarette maker also said revenue and profit growth would be skewed towards the second half of the year as the impact of significant events unwinds, including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...