

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics will release U.K. ILO jobless rate for the three months ended April and claimant count rate for May at 4:30 am ET Tuesday. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.2 percent in the three months to April.



Ahead of the data, the pound climbed against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 0.8797 against the euro, 147.86 against the yen, 1.3411 against the greenback and 1.3199 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX