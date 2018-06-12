Chint Solar/Astronergy in Partnership with Munich Re for 9 Consecutive Years

HANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chint Solar/Astronergy, the leading PV producer and service provider in China announced signing the contract of 3rd party insurance service which provides the cover for registered PV modules produced in 2018 with Munich Re and PICC P&C.

Along the agreement, PICC P&C will provide insurance to back-up 10-12 years product warranty and 25 years performance warranty for Astronergy modules delivered to registered international projects in 2018, and Munich Re will provide reinsurance to PICC. By assigning dedicated financial capacity for these registered clients, the insurance cover provides a credible third party guarantee for investors and financing institutions that choose to install Astronergy modules.

Claudia Hasse, Head of Special Enterprise Risks at Munich Re, points out that Astronergy has been working with Munich Re closely for nine years consecutively. In 2009, Munich Re designed the world's first 25-year long-term performance insurance for solar photovoltaic modules, and Astronergy is the only photovoltaic enterprise taking it continuously since 2010. "We highly appreciate our continuous relationship to Astronergy and their commitment to quality and excellence in a rapidly changing PV-industry. The new contract also highlights Astronergy's focus on providing their customers with the best solutions in technology as well as financial and insurance back-up," Claudia Hasse said.

In the speech during the 9th anniversary celebration at the SNEC, Dr. Ronald Sastrawan - Senior Risk Analyst of Green Tech Solutions which is part of Munich Re's Corporate Insurance Partner unit Special Enterprise Risks - explained that Munich Re is very thorough when assessing risks and will only provide insurance for modules with high quality in the market. Astronergy is definitely a prominent company in the photovoltaic industry and during the past nine years, Astronergy has established a proven track record of modules with high quality and high standards. The 2018 insurance scheme provides independent project insurance for each owner that is registered with Munich Re, which transfers the risk successfully and satisfies the demand for financing from overseas customers.

"Munich Re is an international leading reinsurance company, which implements the most stringent factory inspection standards in this industry. It has inspected 170 factories in the world and only approved the best ones including Astronergy," Dr. Lu, Chuan, the CEO of Astronergy, commented, "The underwriting of well-known insurance companies will bring more additional value to our customers globally."