Kens Bar & Garden Opens London's New Secret Beach

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kens Bar & Garden has launched a Secret Beach this summer. Tucked away between Kens Bar & Garden and with St Stephens Church as a backdrop; visitors enter into a setting so calm, it's enough to forget that they're still in Central London.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702325/Kens_Bar_and_Garden.jpg )



The beach is furnished with a mix of sun loungers, cosy cabanas and beach sofas providing exclusive comfort and style. 'Beach boys' provide visitors with beach necessities like beach towels, flip flops, and sun tan- all to create that ideal beach experience.

No beach club is complete without an amazing bar menu and summer delicacies. Visitors at Kens Bar & Garden can share a Mediterranean inspired platter with a 3 litre sharing cocktail or indulge in classic fish and chips. There are a variety of salad options for beach goers looking for something lighter.

Jade Ajwani (Director of Sales & Marketing) says 'We are very excited to have the opportunity to create this authentic playa in the heart of Kensington & extend a sunny welcome to Londoners.'

The beach is open all week from 11:00 till Sunset. With temperatures rising, it is recommended to book in advance. However, if visitors aren't able to make a reservation, adjoining the beach is a Secret Garden with the same vibe. The venue is also available for private hire.

Notes to Editor:

Facebook @kensbarandgarden Twitter@KensBG Instagram @kensbarandgarden

Reservations:

Call: 020 7341 2321

Email:Info@kensbarandgarden.co.uk

Website:http://www.kensbarandgarden.co.uk/beachclub

About

Kens Bar & Garden is a unique venue composed of Kens Bar fitted with stylish decor that leads onto the Library an ideal place for Afternoon tea overlooking St Stephens Church. Kens Bar & Garden is owned and operated by L.C. (London) Ltd.

For more information, images or an interview with a spokesperson from Kens Beach Club please contactJade Ajwani:Jade.ajwani@ihg.com or +44(0)78-25182586