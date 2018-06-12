Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 12 June 2018, Mr Mark Sheppard was allotted 811,094 Ordinary shares in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, Mr Sheppard's holding in the Company has increased to 13,226,964 Ordinary shares, representing 54.05% of the issued share capital.